Dave Lewis: Gary Buchanan will get us back on the right track

I voted for Donald Trump for president twice. I contributed to his campaign the second time he ran. I did this because I believed that he understood our economy and could help it grow. He did that and I was satisfied with that part of his presidency. As many conservatives, I became increasingly concerned with his reaction to the election in 2020. This was particularly alarming to me. He claimed it was stolen but there has been no proof accepted by a court or legislative body. His claims of fraud may have led to some kind of ill-conceived effort to force the vice president to somehow alter the vote. If so, that is unacceptable. Our system of government has survived because we have an independent court system that follows the rules. That is where disputes are settled, not in the street.

The recent controversy over allegedly stolen top secret records is alarming. I am more than willing to say that he is innocent until proven guilty, but this will drag on for months the way it is going. And doubts remain about what really has happened. Very upsetting to the country.

And now the impact of our deficit spending is crushing our economy. We are facing a crisis with economic chaos spreading around the world. Europe, Japan and much of the underdeveloped world is struggling with inflation and serious economic problems. Higher interest rates may slow inflation but at the cost of higher unemployment.

We need people in Congress who understand how we got in this situation and understand what must be done to get out of it. Gary Buchanan has the background and experience to get us back on the right track. His experience in banking and investments, economic development and hospital management is exactly the right mix. He understands the needs of our elderly and our health care industry. We have to carefully set priorities and invest our national budget to solve our problems. Not just throw money at the problem.

He is the right person at the right time to help lead the country to solutions. Not spend our time debating past mistakes.