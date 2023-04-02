As we enter the month of April, the 2023 Montana Legislature rolls into its fourth and final month of the regular session, the Republican controlled, super majority of both Houses appears intent to pass unneeded legislation that is damaging to the very fabric of Montana’s Constitution and statutes.

As a backdrop, take note of the unprecedented number of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature which were successfully challenged in court. Over 20 legal actions were filed challenging a variety of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature and signed by the governor.

These cases were filed in various district courts throughout Montana. Of the district court judicial decisions rendered, some resulted in the cases being dismissed at the district court level and some resulted in the Montana Supreme Court finding the challenged laws to be unconstitutional. The entire process needlessly consumed way too much time and money paid for by you - the Montana Taxpayers.

Based on our experience it is clear some legislators didn’t heed the advice of those who are constitutional experts with their admonitions that some legislation could be or will be found to be unconstitutional. Whatever the reasons, we suggest as a Legislature you proceed with deep respect for the viability and well-reasoned contents of the Montana Constitution. Reflect on the motivation and rationale behind the law making that went into crafting the laws stricken down. Honestly ask yourselves: Are those laws really needed? Are they in the best interest for the common good of the people of Montana? Will they end up wasting hard-earned taxpayer money trying to defend frivolous and unconstitutional legislation?

Because the 2021 Legislature passed frivolous legislation which the Supreme Court deemed to be unconstitutional, the current fringe-controlled Legislature now wants to do away with the constitutional separation of powers by passing another set of frivolous laws intended to either assert control over, or neuter the judicial branch.

We hope our elected legislators are very circumspect when considering and proposing changes to the Montana Constitution.

Our Montana Constitution, crafted over 50 years ago by a group of Montana citizens from all walks of life, is regarded by constitutional scholars as a commendable example of a citizen delegation composing a very polished document - a document upon which all laws of our state are hinged.

Did the framers of the constitution expect it to remain static?

No. Montana’s Constitution affords the mechanisms for it to be in a dynamic state. However, changes to the constitution should be implemented in a systematic, thoughtful, non-emotional and deliberative manner.

As elected representatives and senators, the Montana Legislature needs to be reminded of their responsibility to safeguard taxpayer money and avoid the expensive legal problems caused by the 2021 Legislature.

You owe this to the people of Montana.