Daines: Working to protect Montanans from Democrats’ tax and spend

Small businesses aren’t the only victims of the tax hikes proposed by the Democrats. Their bill includes tax hikes for married couples. You read that right — this bill punishes Montana couples for getting married.

Their bill also supports President Biden’s attack on Made in Montana energy. It’s not enough that the president already killed the Keystone XL pipeline — he wants to go further and pass Bernie’s Green New Deal policies aimed at eliminating oil, gas and coal completely. We should be doing all we can to support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio, not the Green New Deal.

If President Biden and the far left get their way, Montanans will face higher gas and electricity prices and fewer reliable energy sources. It will take us back to the dark days of the 70s and we could see rolling blackouts and surges in energy prices like other countries are experiencing. We cannot let this happen in Montana and the United States.

Democrats have also proposed a double death tax that will hit Montana family farms and ranches particularly hard. Montana ag is our No. 1 economic driver and it’s part of our way of life. Our farmers and ranchers work hard to put food on the table for their families, our great state, the country and the entire world. The last thing Montana farmers and ranchers need are more taxes.