Daines should resign after desecration of Capitol, democracy

A violent mob seems to have gotten Sen. Steve Daines’ attention. Please ignore his own role in its creation.

Daines is eager to move on from the ugly events in Washington. It’s a lovely thought. Awkwardly, however, Daines’ own words and actions make him directly complicit in this week’s desecration of the Capitol and of American democracy.

After a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to interrupt the certification of President-elect Biden’s victory, Daines said: “The destruction and violence we saw at our Capitol today is an assault on our democracy, our Constitution and the rule of law, and must not be tolerated.” True enough. The only problem: Daines played a leading role in bringing on that very assault and encouraging false claims of a stolen election.

“We will not let today’s violence deter Congress from certifying the election,” he continued. “We must restore confidence in our electoral process. We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power.” Nice sentiments, but these were all things Daines was stridently opposing only hours before.