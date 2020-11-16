Daines must see Great American Outdoors Act to fruition

As someone who publicly applauded those efforts after personally advocating for the full and permanent funding of Land and Water Conservation Fund, I was elated to see you change your position and cosponsor the Great American Outdoors Act. I have a firm belief that it may be the sole reason you still hold the position you do.

Conservation kept you in office.

As we attempt to move past this turbulent election toward some kind of positive future for our nation, I’m left fuming.

This act, which you championed — this act that you attached your name and support to; this act that may be the only reason you still have a job — missed its crucial financial deadline for the coming fiscal year.

Since that deadline has come and gone, you’ve been earth-shatteringly silent.

I cannot help but assume that your passion for the outdoors may ebb and flow with the election cycle, and I’m sorry, sir, but here in Montana, that isn’t going to fly.

So again, I’m simply asking you to do your job, Senator Daines.