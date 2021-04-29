Daines’ anti-grizzly crusade undermined by science

The best available science says an isolated population of even 1,000 bears is not recovered – at least not in the long term. Sen. Daines insisted the Yellowstone population is at “carrying capacity” but that is entirely a figment of where you draw the artificial line around the isolated population.

There is also no scientific or legal support for Sen. Daines’ proposal to remove protections for grizzly bears simply because a single subpopulation or two in Montana is doing well. We have to recover the species as a whole, restore meta-population dynamics, and avoid removing Endangered Species Act protections for species by Balkanization – one subpopulation at a time.

I suspect (and hope) recovery of grizzlies in the lower 48 states is something most Americans support. But it won’t be easy, especially in the age of climate change and other threats. Sufficient habitat must be secured and connectivity must be restored between grizzlies in the Yellowstone and Glacier regions. Grizzlies must also return to their historic range in Idaho’s Selway-Bitteroot. But this hasn’t happened and Idaho is adamantly opposed to the idea. Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming also won’t commit to restoring connectivity between grizzly bear subpopulations before removing protections. In other words, the very states that insist on removing grizzly bears’ protections won’t take the steps needed to achieve that goal. This is why when it comes to grizzly bear recovery, the states are often their own worst enemies.