Daines and Bullock should make cancer an election issue

Every year, roughly 2,140 Montanans die from cancer. Saving lives from cancer matters to me. Twenty years ago, my son was diagnosed with childhood cancer. Thankfully, he’s thriving now as one of the 17 million cancer survivors alive today in the United States.

The war against cancer won’t be won in research labs alone. Government officials make decisions every day about health issues that affect the lives of cancer patients and their families. Fighting cancer is as much a matter of public policy as it is of scientific discovery.

The election season offers an opportunity to raise the profile of cancer issues and educate candidates and the public about the disease. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is doing just that through its Cancer Votes campaign, the nation’s leading voter education program to make cancer a national priority. Both major U.S. Senate candidates, Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Steve Daines, went on the record with their positions on cancer and health care issues.

Specifically, both candidates stated their positions on: Access to health care and protecting Americans with preexisting conditions, saving lives through cancer research funding, addressing the challenges of rural cancer care, and advocating to increase health equity among American Indians.