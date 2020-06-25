Daines a conservationist? Not so fast

In June 2018, Daines voted in favor of a spending bill that axed funding for the LWCF, shortly after professing his support for the program in a press conference. A 2015 vote saw Sen. Daines in the “yes” column for a measure that actually prohibited reauthorization of the LWCF. Is it possible that the senator’s outspoken support for the GAOA and the LWCF has anything to do with Daines’ reelection campaign in a state where the vast majority of citizens favor wilderness, wildlife conservation and public lands?

His record on conservation legislation and issues adequately answers that question. Daines was a vocal supporter of the confirmation of David Bernhardt as secretary of the interior. In a world awash in petroleum, Bernhardt has upended protection of wildlife habitat (including that of the threatened sage grouse) on public lands in favor of gas and oil drilling in the name of “energy dominance.” William Perry Pendley, a former lawyer who even helped sue Montana to try to restrict our access to our rivers and streams, is now the acting head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) with the blessing of Sen. Daines. When dozens of Montana conservation and hunting advocacy groups protested Pendley’s appointment, Daines called their concerns “overblown.”