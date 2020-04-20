Cut red tape to get more people working

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We now have many Montanans wanting to work to support their families but in my opinion are prohibited from doing so by intrusive government regulations. Private homeowners and landlords in Montana that need to have maintenance work done and now qualify for low-interest loans are also hampered by the same laws.

I understand that many professional service providers will not work doing minor maintenance on older homes or mobile homes, even though they can charge many times more than a handyman. If they do concede to work, I believe many do so by the hour, as they more than likely will not bid small jobs.

It is my understanding that the Uninsured Employers Division of the Montana Workers Compensation Division claims anyone injured as a result of contracting without a state license may sue the hiring party. It seems the state claims that no matter if the individual cannot afford the license and insurance and wanted to assume the responsibility, they cannot contract out their services without providing the employer with a permission slip from the government — even if they were hired temporarily and claimed they have other insurance.

To me, this is government overreach at its worst. This should be against the constitutional rights of both the workers wanting to provide for their families and the hiring party wanting to economically maintain their property.