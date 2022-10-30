Curt Dallas: Real talk about real issues

From the day that I filed as a candidate for Lewis and Clark County Commissioner, the primary topic of my platform has been the 10-acre minimum in the zoning regulations and available/affordable housing. At this time, I would like to take an opportunity to share my views of the 10-acre minimum zoning regulations and affordable housing.

During my campaign, I have visited with many people in the Helena Valley Zoning district and the 10-acre minimum for the Rural Residential Mixed-Use area within the planning map is a hot topic. The concerns being voiced range from violation of private property rights and retirement plans to infringement of succession planning. Many in the community say that while they were invited to the planning table, their voices were not heard. This is the opinions of landowners and members of the ZAP Panel (Zoning Advisory Panel). As I understand the ZAP Panel was put together to bring a spectrum of views to the table concerning the Zoning Document. The ZAP Panel members I have spoken to have said their input was not included in the document. I am sure that there are members of this Panel that feel otherwise, but none that I’ve had the opportunity to speak with.

Another topic of extreme interest is affordable housing. This concern is being voiced by a range of constituents, potential homebuyers as well as members of the State Legislature. Estimated projected growth in our area is upwards of 20,000 new residents in the next twenty years. As of today, we do not have the housing inventory or the lot inventory to accommodate that kind of growth. Growth is inevitable. What kind of growth do we want to see? Current home prices are generally more than our average family can qualify to purchase. What will happen to our workforce if they cannot afford to live in Helena, MT? We need to address affordability before it becomes more of a crisis than it already is. To accommodate the inevitable growth, a policy must be developed to address:

• Water issues

• Protect the environment while building a sustainable future

• Use evidence-based land use policy

• Invest in our county roads and infrastructure

• Invest in small business growth

• Invest in schools and opportunities for our young people so they can stay here

One landowner I recently spoke with wanted to put four small rental houses on 10 acres owned in the Rural Residential Mixed-Use area of the Zoning District. These rentals would have been 2-bedroom, 1 bath houses. In short, affordable housing. The sanitary requirements were met, the land is in an area of proven ground water. The plan was denied by simply stating that it did not comply with the Zoning. There were no options given to the landowner to comply with zoning. We need to find a way for these kinds of projects to proceed.

How should we move forward? First, revisit the zoning document and maps. There are many suitable development opportunities that lie outside the preferred growth areas. Second, encourage developers to create affordable housing. Third, reduce the regulatory environment that currently exists with development. Nobody, me included, wants to see the rural character of the valley disappear. The 10-acre minimum reduces the opportunity to create affordable housing. By creating more high-density developments, we can avoid the loss of the rural character of the valley by leaving more of it intact.

Finally, Montana Code Annotated 76-2-229 states: (1) Real property owners in a zoning district may petition the board of county commissioners to submit a referendum to the registered electors residing in the zoning district to terminate the zoning district. The petition must be in writing and contain the signatures and addresses of 20% or more of the real property owners in the zoning district. The petition requesting a referendum for the termination of a zoning district must be delivered to the county clerk and recorder, who shall endorse on it the date when the petition was received and validate the signatures within 60 days of receipt of the petition. If the petition contains valid signatures of at least 20% of the real property owners within the zoning district, the county clerk and recorder shall notify the county commissioners.

(2) On receipt of a valid petition described in subsection (1), the county commissioners shall submit the referendum to the registered electors residing in the district in an election conducted pursuant to Title 13, chapter 1, part 5.

More and more people in the Zoning District are learning of this option to collect signatures for submission to the County and are gearing up to get this grass roots effort started. Folks want to know that their concerns and wishes are being included in any zoning efforts being made.

Throughout this campaign I have tried to offer solutions for these and other issues. My opponent has yet to offer a solution to any issue. My opponent only quotes what county staff has said and done, no original thoughts. The choice is to choose the status quo where little gets accomplished or choose someone that is offering solutions to the issues.