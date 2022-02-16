CSPAC's work overshadowed by politicians trying to make headlines

Last week the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) was gathered in Helena to take on the hard work of reviewing revisions proposed by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) for Chapter 57, Educator Licensure. Chapter 57 is instrumental in laying the groundwork for ensuring that individuals awarded teaching and administrative licenses are highly qualified to carry out their jobs. The proposed revisions are part of an effort to address the teacher shortage here in Montana and help to streamline the licensure process.

A majority of the proposed changes were generally agreed upon by all players from across the educational field including the Montana School Board Association, Montana Association of School Business Officials, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana Quality Education Coalition, Montana Rural Education Association, and School Administrators of Montana.

However, this significant dialogue was not covered by the media. Instead, the months of hard work by the Chapter 57 Task Force, Superintendent Artnzen, and OPI staff members, Dr. Julie Murgel and Crystal Andrews were overshadowed by politicians trying to make headlines.

What caught the headlines was the word “equity”, and CSPAC’s unanimous decision to include the following phrase in the professional teacher code of ethics:

“The ethical educator: Demonstrates an understanding of educational equity and inclusion, and respects human diversity.”

This ethical statement succinctly reflects what is expected of professional educators in their classroom. They are fair and impartial in providing opportunities and resources for all students to be successful (educational equity), welcome all students into their classroom (inclusion), and respect that every student is an individual with unique experiences and perspectives (diversity). It does not create policy of any sort.

The role of CSPAC is “study and to make recommendations to the Board of Public Education on certification issues concerning teachers, administrators and specialists; professional standards and ethical conduct; the status and efficacy of approved educator preparation programs in Montana.” Members of the seven-person council include four K-12 teachers, an administrator, a faculty member from a state educator preparation program, and a trustee and are appointed by the Board of Public Education.

I find Gov. Gianforte’s assertion that CSPAC was being political completely meritless. The concept of educational equity has been part of educational vernacular for decades, including in Montana. It is present in multiple places throughout ARM Chapter 58 which set policy for Professional Educator Preparation Program Standards.

• In 10.58.610 f iii) “successful counseling candidates demonstrate competence in promoting student success using strategies and interventions that address....equity in academic achievement.”

• In 10.58.705 e iii) “school principals, supervisors, and curriculum directors shall….safeguard the values of democracy, equity, and diversity;”

I also question the motives of OPI officials, Superintendent Artnzen and Dennison Rivera, candidate for House District 79, who also spoke in opposition to the code of ethics language. I found their assertions to be disingenuous given that the OPI website provides a variety of Instructional Resources under the heading “Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity”, flying in the face of the claims that the adoption of this language to a code of ethics was politically motivated or does a disservice to Montana’s students. The only political actions were coming from the politicians in the room, not the professional educators.

This language -- equity, inclusion and diversity -- has been hijacked by politicians on both sides of the aisle to stoke the culture war and the division between polarized groups of voters. Otherwise, why would Gov. Gianforte have quoted Vice President Kamala Harris in the letter he wrote for public comment at the CSPAC meeting?

I think the answer is simply because it serves a political interest. These actions distract from the real issues in education that need to be addressed here in Montana. Namely, how are we going to have enough qualified teachers to staff public schools statewide? Montana is already facing a qualified teacher shortage. This looming state crisis is an issue that ALL of our politicians should be concerned about and working together with professional educators to solve.

It’s too bad that issue got lost last week in the efforts of people trying to score political points.

Dr. Kate L. Eisele is a secondary science teacher and CSPAC member. This opinion was co-signed by the following CSPAC members: Trent Atkins, Ph.D.; Barb Brown; Kelly Elder, NBCT; Teresa Marchant; and Dr. Rob Watson, superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.

