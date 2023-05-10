The guest view by Tom Rasmussen (IR May 5) was skeptical about whether there really is a climate crisis. Yet the 15 warmest years ever recorded have occurred during the lifetime of most high school seniors.

Cornell University reviewed 88,000 climate change studies, and reported that 99.9% see the acceleration of global warming as largely being caused by the unabated emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

Still, 99.9% is not 100%, which means more than 100 of those studies came to a different conclusion. This is why one can always find organizations and “experts” to represent extreme minority views.

This is particularly true when the pursuit of those minority views is fueled by vested interests. For example, if you inject a political position into the question of whether the sun rises in the East, you won’t come close to 99% agreement.

Rather than a study from a group like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Rasmussen’s skepticism was fueled by the “Committee of 1100,” which gave a report of opinion by the “scientists and scholars” who make up the committee — although many are not scientists and nearly all lack relevant scholarship.

As noted, there is a Nobel Prize winner in their midst. He is 94-year-old Ivar Giaever, who was a joint winner of a Nobel Prize 20 years ago about his work on superconductors.

He has no training in climate science, nor has he ever published any scientific work on the subject. A review of the members showed less than 1% of the “Committee” are actually involved with climate science.

Some of the occupations of the members are fisherman, airline pilot, lobbyist, and journalist. Eight were current or former employees of the oil conglomerate Shell, including lead organizer Guus Berkhout.

Rasmussen then questioned whether we should be pursuing electric vehicles, based on a book by Richard Stein that is a classic of misinformation that combines poor logic with slanted interpretation of data to make nonsensical conclusions.

He makes a big deal of the use of rare Earth metals in the current technology for making EV batteries, yet the actual amounts of rare Earth elements in an electric vehicle are quite small, and we should not forget they are also part of conventional cars. (The largest current use of rare Earth metals is in the catalytic convertors in traditional cars.)

To segue into the mining of the major minerals used in current EV batteries, Stein left many of his readers — including Rasmussen — mistakenly believing that cobalt, lithium, manganese and nickel are rare Earth metals, which they are not.

A widely shared conclusion from Stein’s book is his estimate that 250 tons of the Earth’s crust has to be mined, moved and processed to create a single EV battery. Yet many reviews of his calculation consider his conclusion misleading to the point of "gross exaggeration.”

I don’t have room to cover all the criticisms of his method, but perhaps the most important is his ignoring that roughly 90% of the mined materials in EV batteries are recyclable, including several hundreds of pounds that are capable of being used in making new EV batteries.

Why does Stein twist his thoughts into such a pretzel to skew reality and hoodwink folks like Rasmussen?

Near the end of his book he gives us a glimpse of his rather severe political beliefs, writing: “Disappointedly, people voted in 2020 for a return to a Middle Ages feudal system where only a few rules over the many. Serfdom may see its return from the ashes under the Democratic platform.”

I personally do have concerns that the current technology of EV batteries is resource intensive with significant negative tradeoffs.

What lightens my thought is knowing it is a technology in its infancy. In the early days of our use of each of the fossil fuels, the process was more destructive and inefficient than it is today. Because the need was there, significant solutions were worked out as the technology matured.

That’s how the evolution goes for any technology. Challenges are identified and alleviated. Precisely because our need is great, I trust logic and history that the same will happen with our EV batteries.