COVID wave demands new thinking

This year has been different in so many ways; however, one way it will remain the same is that flu season is coming.

Montana physicians and the Montana Medical Association see this flu season as likely to place an unprecedented strain on our health care system thanks to COVID-19. Chills and sore throats that might have been treated with a few days of fluids and rest in past years will now require additional scrutiny and monitoring. In the coming months, we will certainly need our health care providers even more than we did in March and April.

These realities make the recent decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to slash their physician reimbursement schedule unbelievably mind-boggling.

On paper, the change might make sense; after all, CMS is required by law to be budget-neutral. However, this is a textbook example of the law failing to meet changing times. If there was ever a time to divert budget resources to health care, this is it. The coming COVID wave will demand increased capacity, and our budget guidelines must change to meet that demand.