COVID-19 vaccine represents hope in the return to normalcy for our kids

As medical staff working in a facility providing specialized care to children, we stand behind the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for kids and teens ages 5 to 17. We have seen the pandemic's impact on children's mental health in our state due to COVID's disruption to normal routines, interacting with peers, and the loss of family members. A return to normalcy is what is needed for our kids, and the COVID-19 vaccine can help us achieve this goal.

We've also seen impacts in our facility from the pandemic, with kids who have tested positive having to quarantine, posing setbacks in their path to healing. It also has posed challenges for our staff, who, after virus exposure, have had to switch to virtual interactions to protect our patients instead of providing much-needed in-person care.

The COVID-19 vaccine is especially important for at-risk children in our communities, as we know getting infected can be devastating for this population. Kids can get very sick from COVID-19 and have both short and long-term complications from COVID-19.

As a group, we support efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Montana, especially in the pediatric population. The YourBestShotMT campaign, created by 10 trusted Montana health care and public health associations, is a great example of a resource aimed at helping to answer parents' vaccine questions and features Montana physicians discussing the safety and effectiveness of the well-tested vaccine.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can help protect kids from contracting the virus and help decrease disruption in their daily lives, giving them more time to play and learn. As health care providers, we have reviewed the science and have made the decision to get vaccinated for COVID-19, our own kids are vaccinated, and we encourage all eligible Montanans to do the same. Our facility's mission is to heal, help and inspire hope – the COVID-19 vaccine can give us hope for the future to return to normal for our kids and families.

Signed by the following medical staff at Shodair Children's Hospital:

Heather Zaluski, MD, MA, Chief Medical Officer of Psychiatry

Abdallah Elias MD, FAAP, FACMG, Chief Medical Officer of Genetics

Keith Foster, MD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Willow Sheehan, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Seth Simpson, MD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Lisa Marcille, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Thomas Hoffman, MD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Nikki LaRue, PMHNP, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Kimber Pezzoni, MD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Lisa Ponfick, MD, MBA, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Danielle Gillaspie, PMHNP, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Ben Egbers, PMHNP, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

