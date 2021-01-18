COVID-19 vaccine and the challenge of ever-evolving availability

If you were one of the people who tried to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, were not able to do so, and are wondering what happened, read on. If you are simply wondering what’s going on with the vaccination process, read on, as well. As you will soon find out, vaccine is limited and registration is a necessity.

Here’s what happened. When we were given the green light by Gov. Greg Gianforte to provide vaccine to those 70 years of age or older (Priority Group 1b, Tier 1) we had only 1,000 doses of vaccine and asked people to pre-register.

Demand was so great that we sold out in three minutes.

Once we sold out many who tried to register thought the registration website was down. That wasn’t the case. We simply couldn’t register any more people because we didn’t have any more vaccine.

This was frustrating for many of you — and for us. Those of us at PureView Health Center, and our partners at St Peter’s Health and Lewis and Clark Public Health, are committed to your health and the health of this community. Despite novel and changing circumstances related to the COVID-19 vaccine, we have generally been ahead of the curve. For example, this month we were able to vaccinate nearly 1,800 people through four drive-thru clinics held at the fairgrounds in what was known as “Priority Phase 1a.”