COVID-19 underscores need for Equal Rights Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

National Women’s Law Center data show that women are disproportionately fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, constituting 75% of hospital workers, 88% of psychiatric, nursing and home health workers, 66% of cashiers and retail salespeople in grocery stores, and 63% of fast food and counter workers. Not only are these low paying, but these jobs in the food service and home care industries are particularly likely to lack employer or union-based health insurance. As a result, these women on the front lines lack basic health insurance protection as well as ranking low on the totem pole for critically limited supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE).

Yet despite laws that forbid discrimination in Montana, women make about 73 cents for every dollar men make. During this pandemic, women in Montana are risking their lives every day while being valued at three-quarters of a man. On top of all this, many also face domestic violence. Discrimination disproportionately hurts women every day of this pandemic.

While steps have been taken to forbid discrimination at the federal and state levels, the fight to have an amendment to the United States Constitution, known as the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), has been in the works for almost 100 years. Did you know that on Jan. 27 Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA? Perhaps you didn’t notice because of COVID-19 coverage.