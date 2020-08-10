COVID-19 demonstrates primacy of public health

COVID-19 has many faces. Of late, the nationwide death toll is increasing by 1,000 people every day. Many more are ill. This pandemic has seen significant lifestyle changes across the board, and it has challenged some of our assumptions as it alerts us to the primacy of public health.

Our priorities are being challenged these days. One is the economy. Clearly, unless comfortably retired or of independent means, we need to work in order to earn a living and be faithful to our responsibilities. Additionally, it is important to support local businesses and organizations which contribute to the quality of life we enjoy and provide jobs. Many things drive the economy; preeminent among them is public health, for the economy is weakened when we are too sick to participate in it. We want a strong economy, but the economy does not drive public health. Public health drives the economy.

Another key priority is education. We spend our lifetimes learning in many ways, including through formal education. We know how important it is for our children to be advantaged by a good education. Apart from families who provide home schooling or private tutoring, this means sending children to school. We understand well its value regarding academics, recreation and socialization. Online learning and other options are fine assets, but for many children there is nothing like being in school. They’ll need to be healthy to go to school. It’s hard to learn when you’re sick. We want our children in school so they can get an education, but we also want them and all school personnel, as well as their parents to whom students will return at the end of the school day, to be healthy. The opening of schools does not drive public health. Public health drives the opening of schools.