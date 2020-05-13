Court ruling protects Montana's wild places

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On a clear day along the Upper Missouri River, you can see for miles in every direction without seeing another soul. This is the prairie that rolls on forever; the open country that gives Montana our Big Sky name.

It’s also teeming with life. Pronghorns and sage grouse dot the landscape, and bald eagles patrol the sky. Ancient creatures, including the six-foot-long paddlefish, lurk underwater. Ranchers and farmers work vast tracts of land on homesteads that stretch for miles.

I love this lonely country, and I make excuses to travel here for work and play whenever I can. It always makes me feel small, in the best possible way. And it deserves to be protected for future generations to enjoy.

Over the last few years, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) hasn’t seen it that way. The agency sold oil and gas leases next to the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, the area’s premier destination for hunting, paddling and other outdoor recreation. At the sale, which included thousands of acres in eastern Montana, a buyer reported paying “peanuts” for the right to drill.

Since 2017, the Interior has leased more than 5.2 million acres for oil and gas development nationwide. Although sales have occurred in 19 states, the majority of sales have been concentrated in Alaska and the interior West.