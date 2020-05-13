Court ruling protects Montana's wild places

On a clear day along the Upper Missouri River, you can see for miles in every direction without seeing another soul. This is the prairie that rolls on forever; the open country that gives Montana our Big Sky name.
It’s also teeming with life. Pronghorns and sage grouse dot the landscape, and bald eagles patrol the sky. Ancient creatures, including the six-foot-long paddlefish, lurk underwater. Ranchers and farmers work vast tracts of land on homesteads that stretch for miles.
I love this lonely country, and I make excuses to travel here for work and play whenever I can. It always makes me feel small, in the best possible way. And it deserves to be protected for future generations to enjoy.
Over the last few years, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) hasn’t seen it that way. The agency sold oil and gas leases next to the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, the area’s premier destination for hunting, paddling and other outdoor recreation. At the sale, which included thousands of acres in eastern Montana, a buyer reported paying “peanuts” for the right to drill.
Since 2017, the Interior has leased more than 5.2 million acres for oil and gas development nationwide. Although sales have occurred in 19 states, the majority of sales have been concentrated in Alaska and the interior West.
Our open spaces are worth more to us than peanuts. These leases threaten our wildlife, our wild lands, and our way of life.
With new leases come access roads and drilling pads, which slice through native habitat. Toxic substances in fracking chemicals and wastewater spill into waterways and seep into groundwater. And every additional drilling platform that we add takes us one step farther away from addressing the very real challenges posed by climate change.
At Environment Montana, we work with locals and public lands users to fight lease sales in our favorite places. Sometimes, we have won. But far too many troubling leases, including sales in sage grouse habitat and big game migration corridors, have gone through.
Despite our best efforts, hundreds of thousands of acres in Montana have been fast-tracked for development. At least, it appeared that way, until a federal judge vacated almost 150,000 acres of oil and gas leases in Montana. The ruling invalidates most Montana leases from 2017 and 2018, including the parcels along the Upper Missouri River Breaks, and was a major win for public lands users and advocates.
The court found that the BLM had failed to adequately examine the environmental impacts of these sales. In particular, it found that the Bureau had not accounted for impacts to Montana’s water supplies or to the leases’ cumulative impact on climate change.
This isn’t the first time the courts have ruled against the administration’s pro-drilling agenda. In February, a judge invalidated lease sales in sage grouse habitat because a public comment period was illegally curtailed.
Although the work is far from over, this ruling is a much-needed reprieve from the misguided drill-at-all-costs decision-making at the Interior. It gives us time to slow down, to examine the true costs of development, to argue in favor of our wild land and wildlife, and to find cleaner, more sustainable ways to power our communities.
I am incredibly grateful for Montana Environmental Information Center, WildEarth Guardians, Western Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice for bringing the suit. Thanks to their hard work, thousands of acres of public lands will stay wild, at least for now. I’m looking forward to fighting alongside them, and many others, to keep it that way.
Skye Borden of Missoula is the state director for Environment Montana.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!