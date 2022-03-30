County's zoning regulations are wrong for our community

Lewis and Clark County failed to let citizens — especially all rural landowners — know about this Wednesday's (March 30) important Public Planning Board ZOOM hearing on amendments to the 2020 Helena Valley Zoning Regulations that impact only rural property (non-city and valley bottom) in the Helena Valley drainage area. Call in Zoom: zoom.us/j/9894780402 or Telephone: 1 (253) 215 8782 OR 1 (346) 248 7799 (ID: 989 478 040) 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“At the end of this meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation on amendments to the Helena Valley Zoning Regulations to the Board of County Commissioners. After which, the Board of County Commissioners will identify a date to hold a public hearing regarding consideration of the proposed amendments.

Written public comments can be electronically submitted to planning@lccountymt.gov prior to the hearing.” See County Website: Planning, Zoning for actual regulations, etc.

The existing 120-page Rural ZR only allow all (non-agricultural property) to have two occupied buildings (e.g., two houses, a house and six person office/shop etc.) and any business must apply for conditional or special use permits from the five member Citizen Board of Adjustments.

These Rural ZRegs trump the county’s and state’s rent or lease rules that allow more than two occupied rent/lease buildings on a single property through streamlined regulatory reviews that in turn lower permitting costs and lower overall housing constructions costs in the HVPA.

The Proposed 2022 ZRegs dictate that all new subdivisions must have at least 10-acre average lots unless the applicant requests a variance from the five-member citizen Board of Adjustments. Two allowed exemptions are: 1) clustered developments — which is environmentally and legally problematic, or 2) planned development — which requires additional proof of adequate water, wildfire mitigation, and off-site road improvements (why?).

All subdivisions must carefully and legally address three major issues under existing county and state subdivision regulatory reviews:

a) Adequate and sustainable internal groundwater supplies without significantly damaging existing water rights (Note: DNRC Water Rights and DEQ Professional Staff/agencies already address these issues — now non-professional LCC BoA citizens would determine application adequacies? Plus DNRC water rights allow exempt well densities down to one house/acre). b) Wildfire risk mitigations (Note: LCC's own 2017 Wildfire Assessment Report clearly states LCC must use site-specific Wildfire Risk mitigation planning and LCC must stop using less legally defensible lot-size restrictions regulations, and larger tracts can have higher fuel loads increasing fire spread). c) LCC subdivisions dictate applicants to pay for engineering design and upgrades to deficient off-site roads and not force other users to contribute — which appears to be illegal discrimination (2011 Christison vs LLC case law ruling), and appears to violate Montana. Constitutional protected citizens and property owner rights to “pursuing life’s basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and seeking safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways” (Article II, Section 3).

Summary: 10-acre tract ZRegs are wrong for our community, further driving up land and housing prices without adequate legal or public/health safety justification.

John W. Herrin of Helena is a real estate developer and president of SunWest Resources Inc.

