County has exceptional first responders

The recent call for nominations to honor 10 “exceptional first responders” on Oct. 24, for First Responder Day, prompted me to write this letter.
I could not let the day go by without letting people know about the dedication of all officers with whom I work. COVID-19 has disrupted many businesses and lives since early 2020. However, the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center never closed. The officers employed here did not have the opportunity to work from home. Everyone had to show up every day and continue their work.
Our fundamental job is the safety and security of the inmates, other officers and staff. Officers must stay vigilant and be able to access, in a split second, any number of tools on their duty belt. Needing to quickly access this necessary equipment, detention officers cannot wear the same Personal Protection Equipment that other people are able to wear in their professions.
Officers have to do cell checks, take inmates to court, pass out meals, issue clean clothes, assist in passing medications and continue to spend time talking with the inmates, helping them through this difficult period. We all wore masks and gloves, but even with those many of us contracted COVID right along with the inmates. When any one group of officers had to be quarantined, another group of officers took over.
Our officers worked many hours of overtime fully aware that they or a family member would probably test positive at some time or another. Inmates and officers both lost loved ones during this pandemic. It’s been a rough road for everyone.
Despite the hard times, all our officers showed up. Everyone assisted in the extra cleaning and sanitizing of all areas in the facility. They were quick to partner in the double duty cleaning between the rotational quarantine lock-downs that had to be initiated when any inmate tested positive or was in close contact with anyone who did.
I want to let the residents of Lewis and Clark County know that our officers have always been exceptional first responders and, without them, the private and public safety resulting from the orderly running of the detention center could not happen. I am grateful to have them all as co-workers.
They deserve a big shout out on First Responder Day and a THANK YOU from all of us.
Sgt. Clair R. Swain, Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, Helena.