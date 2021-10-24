County has exceptional first responders

The recent call for nominations to honor 10 “exceptional first responders” on Oct. 24, for First Responder Day, prompted me to write this letter.

I could not let the day go by without letting people know about the dedication of all officers with whom I work. COVID-19 has disrupted many businesses and lives since early 2020. However, the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center never closed. The officers employed here did not have the opportunity to work from home. Everyone had to show up every day and continue their work.

Our fundamental job is the safety and security of the inmates, other officers and staff. Officers must stay vigilant and be able to access, in a split second, any number of tools on their duty belt. Needing to quickly access this necessary equipment, detention officers cannot wear the same Personal Protection Equipment that other people are able to wear in their professions.

Officers have to do cell checks, take inmates to court, pass out meals, issue clean clothes, assist in passing medications and continue to spend time talking with the inmates, helping them through this difficult period. We all wore masks and gloves, but even with those many of us contracted COVID right along with the inmates. When any one group of officers had to be quarantined, another group of officers took over.