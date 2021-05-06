Counting on community support for Greater Helena Gives

For the past 7 years, the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) has hosted Greater Helena Gives (GHG), a 24-Hour period of giving is a celebration of philanthropy and the local nonprofit community.

Last year at HACF we weren’t really sure what to expect from the event. Our country and community were struggling, in lockdown due to COVID-19. Our nonprofit community was stressed and worried, and frankly, we weren’t sure GHG was going to generate that much income.

We were never happier to be wrong.

Last year Greater Helena Gives raised $159,710 for 74 nonprofits. Not only was this a new record, no previous event had ever exceeded $100k in donations! We were surprised, delighted, and so very grateful to the nearly 900 donors who showed our community how much they care.

GHG starts on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

This year is a different year than 2020, and while a lot of things in our community seem better, for local nonprofits, things are actually worse. Yes, we have vaccines and good access to them. Yes, we are no longer in lockdown, and haven’t been in some time. But, if you’re a nonprofit in the Greater Helena Area, you are still facing challenges.