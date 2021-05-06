Counting on community support for Greater Helena Gives

For the past 7 years, the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) has hosted Greater Helena Gives (GHG), a 24-Hour period of giving is a celebration of philanthropy and the local nonprofit community.
Last year at HACF we weren’t really sure what to expect from the event. Our country and community were struggling, in lockdown due to COVID-19. Our nonprofit community was stressed and worried, and frankly, we weren’t sure GHG was going to generate that much income.
We were never happier to be wrong.
Last year Greater Helena Gives raised $159,710 for 74 nonprofits. Not only was this a new record, no previous event had ever exceeded $100k in donations! We were surprised, delighted, and so very grateful to the nearly 900 donors who showed our community how much they care.
GHG starts on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
This year is a different year than 2020, and while a lot of things in our community seem better, for local nonprofits, things are actually worse. Yes, we have vaccines and good access to them. Yes, we are no longer in lockdown, and haven’t been in some time. But, if you’re a nonprofit in the Greater Helena Area, you are still facing challenges.
Some of our local nonprofits are seeing increased demand for their services. Some have had to minimize their operations, shutter their performance programs, or drastically rework how to provide services in accordance with current restrictions and health recommendations.
Without an ability to gather, our programs, fundraising events, and one-on-one meetings have all had to change or pause. State and federal funding programs helped in 2020, but are far more limited in 2021.
All this makes an event like Greater Helena Gives even more important. I encourage everyone in our community to give their very best this year, just as you did in 2020. Give as significantly as you can, as widely as you can, and to all the local nonprofits you love. Consider giving a gift to a nonprofit that is new to you, but important to our community. Give to the Greater Helena Gives Community Fund, which supports all participating nonprofits equally, in addition to your specific donations.
In 2020, Helena showed up for our community. Stick with it. Show up again.
Donations can be made at www.greaterhelenagives.org starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Our local nonprofit community is here for all of you. Thank you for being there for us.
Emily Frazier is executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation.