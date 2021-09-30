Corporate taxes get passed on to workers and their families

This month, U.S. senators began the markup of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution package. This rubber-meets-road moment seems to have given pause to some in their party whose votes will be needed to get a bill through Congress and across the president’s desk.

Among them is Montana’s Sen. Jon Tester.

The president and the progressive left members of Congress have proposed financing the administration’s marquee spending bill largely by raising the U.S. corporate tax rate. It is a moral imperative, they say, to make big business “pay its fair share.” In April, a notably fiery President Biden re-upped his call to raise the federal rate by a third, stating, “I'm sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced.” Yet ordinary people are exactly who will pay for this tax increase.

A fundamental problem with the president’s argument is that corporate taxes ultimately get passed on to workers and their families, which make up the core of our economy. Research by the Tax Foundation finds that 70% or more of corporate taxes fall on laborers through reduced wages, fewer jobs and career advancement opportunities, less investment in productivity drivers like equipment and technology, and increase incentives to shift profits and move headquarters out of the United States.