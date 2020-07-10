Coronavirus shutdown exposes need for regulatory takings legislation in Montana

The Fifth Amendment also states that “private property (cannot) be taken for public use, without just compensation,” setting up the process we refer to as eminent domain. The Montana Constitution takes this concept a step further, stating, “Private property shall not be taken or damaged for public use...”

The concepts that underlie these Constitutional protections are simple. When private property is used for a public purpose, the public (through the local, state or federal government) should compensate the private property owner for the use of that property. In the absence of compensation, that private property owner would be forced to bear the cost of the public purpose.

In the case of the coronavirus shutdown, every Montanan has conceivably received a benefit from the government edicts that shut down thousands of businesses. Those regulations flattened the curve, delayed infection for most of us, and prevented our health systems from being overwhelmed.

Those regulations have also done immense damage to thousands of businesses. The public that benefited now has an obligation to ensure that those businesses are properly compensated for the damage done to them. The federal relief package was designed to do just that.