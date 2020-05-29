Cooney and Schreiner: Together we will stop Greg Gianforte

Thousands of Montanans all across the state have cast their ballots in our primary elections. For those who have yet to decide or are waiting until Election Day on Tuesday to vote and deliver their ballots in person, we want to make our case one last time.
Montanans deserve leaders who will protect our jobs, health care and public lands — not cave to out-of-state special interests and party bosses of Washington, D.C. The Democratic nominee for Governor will almost certainly be facing New Jersey millionaire Greg Gianforte in the general election.
In 2016, Gianforte spent millions of dollars of his own personal wealth to try and buy the Governor’s Office. Luckily, a dedicated team, including Gov. Steve Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and thousands of Montana voters stopped him. Because Montanans knew then what they know now: our elections are not for sale.
Once again, Gianforte is preparing to spend an absurd amount of money in his second attempt to deceive voters about his past record and his future intentions. It’s going to take a team of strong, experienced and honest leaders with deep Montana roots across the state to fight back against the tidal wave of spending to mislead Montanans about Gianforte.
We’ve spent our lives fighting for Montanans and working families. We know the challenges facing Montanans because we’ve lived them and we’ll fight for our values every day in the state Capitol. We know how to bring people together to get things done.
The next governor and lieutenant governor will need to work tirelessly to address some of the biggest challenges of our time: rebuilding our economy and bringing back good-paying jobs, tackling the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs, protecting our public lands from special interests, investing in our public schools, creating opportunities on tribal reservations and fighting back attacks on women’s rights, worker’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and voting rights.
On each and every single one of these issues, we have a proven record of standing with Montanans to do what’s right. Meanwhile, New Jersey millionaire Gianforte has refused to face Montana voters and instead has spent his time in Washington, D.C., voting to take health care away from patients with pre-existing conditions and helping Big Pharma exploit Montanans with high prices on life-saving prescription drugs. He’s voted to gut the Land and Wildlife Conservation Fund and has introduced numerous bills in Congress that would strip protections from public lands.
He’s even personally profited from insider trading off the COVID-19 pandemic that has left thousands of our friends and neighbors without jobs and our communities reeling from the economic impact.
Montanans deserve better. The decision in November couldn’t be clearer. But first, we need your vote in this primary election. If you have yet to cast your ballot, you must do so in-person at your local county election office. You can find your location here: https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/.
Montanans have trusted us to serve because they know we’re on their side. We’re proud to have the support of thousands of Montanans in all 56 counties across the state — including state Democratic leaders Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Jon Tester and former Sen. Max Baucus, Dorothy Bradley and Amanda Curtis, and the state’s largest labor union.
We’ve built a strong statewide campaign with the resources, the energy and the momentum Democrats need to keep Montana values in the Governor’s Office. We’re asking Montanans to trust us again with their vote in this Democratic primary so we can win this November.
Mike Cooney is the lieutenant governor of Montana and a Democratic candidate for governor. Casey Schreiner is House Democrat leader and candidate for lieutenant governor.
