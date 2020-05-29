Cooney and Schreiner: Together we will stop Greg Gianforte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of Montanans all across the state have cast their ballots in our primary elections. For those who have yet to decide or are waiting until Election Day on Tuesday to vote and deliver their ballots in person, we want to make our case one last time.

Montanans deserve leaders who will protect our jobs, health care and public lands — not cave to out-of-state special interests and party bosses of Washington, D.C. The Democratic nominee for Governor will almost certainly be facing New Jersey millionaire Greg Gianforte in the general election.

In 2016, Gianforte spent millions of dollars of his own personal wealth to try and buy the Governor’s Office. Luckily, a dedicated team, including Gov. Steve Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and thousands of Montana voters stopped him. Because Montanans knew then what they know now: our elections are not for sale.

Once again, Gianforte is preparing to spend an absurd amount of money in his second attempt to deceive voters about his past record and his future intentions. It’s going to take a team of strong, experienced and honest leaders with deep Montana roots across the state to fight back against the tidal wave of spending to mislead Montanans about Gianforte.