Contentious flavored vape ban needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New research from Stanford University shows that teenagers and young adults who vape face a higher risk of COVID-19. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services works tirelessly to control the deadly coronavirus spread and had proposed a flavored vape ban rule to protect youth. However, the department recently withdrew the rule, after a group of 20 Republican legislators launched a process to poll all 150 state legislators, as potential court evidence, claiming the rule violates legislative intent.

Legislators opposed to the rule incorrectly cited HB 312 as proof. HB 312 was a flavored e-cigarette control bill that I sponsored in the 2019 legislative session and was tabled in committee without discussion. When the committee tabled it, there was no legislative intent one way or another because it never made it to the full House or Senate. However, another bill, HB 413, which prohibits vaping in schools and on school property, did pass the full 2019 Legislature with overwhelming support and in my opinion does demonstrate a legislative intent to control the public health problem of vaping among youth, just what the proposed rule would have accomplished.