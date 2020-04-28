Constitution permits government response in times of crisis

There is no question about that.

There is also no question that they are wrong about the constitution.

While protesters at the event and on social media decry the government's relatively mild response as "tyranny" and compare it to the gulags of the Soviet state, the truth is that the Constitution has always permitted government response in times of crisis.

A 115-year-old Supreme Court precedent makes it clear that the government can compel or restrict acts to prevent the spread of disease. Writing for the majority in a 7-2 decision, Justice Harlan argued that the state had the right to mandate vaccination to stop the spread of smallpox:

Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.

This opinion from the Supreme Court makes clear what those demanding the right to get their nails done in the middle of a global pandemic don't seem to understand: that the liberty we enjoy in this country is protected precisely because the law does not permit us to act without regard for "the injury that may be done to others."