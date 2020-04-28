Constitution permits government response in times of crisis

I'm a skeptic. I always have been. I think a healthy dose of skepticism is incredibly valuable and that we should oversee our government. Throughout history, including through today, the government has often tried to take power it has no right to assert. The people must act as a check on that impulse.
Medicine also has a complicated history in our country, with some dark chapters like the Tuskegee experiments and the eugenics movement of the 1920s and 1930s coming to mind immediately. We need to be skeptical about claims from the pharmaceutical industry, too, as they often put profit ahead of human consideration.
It's one thing to be skeptical; it's another to assume that whatever crackpot theory you read on social media or heard at a Presidential briefing is more likely right than the consensus opinion of public health officials. And it's important to turn that skeptical eye on our own biases and limitations. The people who claim that they understand transmissions rates of viruses like COVID-19 better than epidemiologists who've devoted their lives to studying these diseases are spreading dangerous and false misinformation because it comports with their worldview, not because their science is right.
The people protesting in Montana April 19—and across the country all week—absolutely know less than the doctors who are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, and they're wrong when they compare transmission and death rates to the flu.
There is no question about that.
There is also no question that they are wrong about the constitution.
While protesters at the event and on social media decry the government's relatively mild response as "tyranny" and compare it to the gulags of the Soviet state, the truth is that the Constitution has always permitted government response in times of crisis.
A 115-year-old Supreme Court precedent makes it clear that the government can compel or restrict acts to prevent the spread of disease. Writing for the majority in a 7-2 decision, Justice Harlan argued that the state had the right to mandate vaccination to stop the spread of smallpox:
Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.
This opinion from the Supreme Court makes clear what those demanding the right to get their nails done in the middle of a global pandemic don't seem to understand: that the liberty we enjoy in this country is protected precisely because the law does not permit us to act without regard for "the injury that may be done to others."
Reasonable restrictions on behavior that could spread a deadly disease are not authoritarian overreaches; they are the function of government and help guarantee the right to life, something the Founders and conservatives alike talk about a great deal as the foundation to all of our rights.
That is not just the opinion of one Supreme Court. It's the bedrock foundation of the thinkers who inspired the founders. Freedom is not — and was not — ever envisioned as an absolute by those who founded the country.
And that is what is so frustrating about last week's rally. The hyperbolic claims about tyranny and misleading assertions about COVID-19 did not protect anyone's rights; they endangered people's health. Our system of government cannot function if the response to a law or regulation is a massive, infectious tantrum that tears at the fabric of our government.
Gov. Bullock might not do everything you want if you send him an email or call his office, but I guarantee he is listening. Can we try a little conversation first? Can we discuss a compromise that might mean each side has to give a bit first?
That what the Founders — and the Constitution they wrote — ask of us.
Don Pogreba is a high school teacher from Helena.
