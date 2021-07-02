Consider economy alongside science

It is unfortunate that the Democrats are abusing “science” in their campaign messages, using COVID-19 as a political issue.

Science is constantly evolving as new discoveries are made; it is not always black and white. Science should always be challenged in regards to wearing masks, finding the origin of COVID-19 and the use of therapeutics versus Big Pharma m-RNA vaccines.

The Democrats are always saying “let’s follow the science.” However, it is well known that politics has tainted “science” in our colleges and universities by selecting out talented scientists by political ideology. Government funding agencies led by the left often determine the theme to be funded, leaving many novel ideas out in the cold. In today's climate, an assistant professor with conservative views would have a difficult time getting tenure. They would be blackballed by their fellow faculty, deans and higher administration. Black Lives Matter calls it social injustice, while conservatives call it academic liberal injustice.