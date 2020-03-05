Conservation-minded changes take effect with new fishing regulations

Ask anyone in America where they are dreaming about going fishing this summer, and I would bet that Montana makes the short list. On our world-class trout waters, most anglers find their own “River Runs Through It” story to take back home and share with friends and family. For those of us lucky enough to live here, we watch the calendar, counting the days until the season opener on our favorite stream, float stretch or lake.

What most might not see is that consistently great trout fishing doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the work of our state’s management agencies and watershed advocates.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) built the model for other states in terms of managing a sustainable and productive wild and native coldwater fishery that is that special to anglers from around the world. FWP revises fishing regulations annually to continue providing the best opportunities, while keeping the resource healthy for future generations.

Last winter, the Fish and Wildlife Commission finalized regulation revisions, including a number aimed at protecting and conserving the wild and native fish populations that make Montana the envy of the West. Montana Trout Unlimited (MTU) worked closely with FWP to address key challenges facing our fisheries today. I applaud their work.

