There are several charter schools’ bills before our state Legislature.

They are similar in intent but disparate in implementation. Charter Schools are already a possibility in Montana, application materials are available on the OPI website. The process is easily accessible and constitutional.

One must ask, why these bills have come before this legislative body when the opportunity already exists?

We know that parents want more choices for education. Charter schools have the potential to address that need. They can provide additional learning opportunities for children and be a part of school improvement programs if based on sound data and implemented intentionally with specific, measurable goals.

Again, why these bills?

Are they a part of a larger national agenda, the result of the ‘culture wars’, or, are they meant to create new levels of bureaucracy so that the tax dollars we pay for all students can be siphoned off for ideologically exclusive schools?.

The Montana Constitution states, “The Legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools.” Why spend time on charter schools? They are possible already.

Meanwhile, schools all over the state are facing budget shortfalls. They are cutting staff, reducing programs, contemplating school closure, and increasing class sizes.

Our funding system is overly complicated and archaic. It lacks the capacity to meet the obligations of our constitution. We have aging, sub-par school buildings throughout the state. Our teachers are among the lowest-paid in the nation.

The list goes on.

Where is our Legislature in addressing these identified issues facing Montana public education? Public schools are the bedrock of our democracy. Our youth are our most valuable natural resource. If they do not thrive, our democracy does not survive. We want our tax dollars to support the kind of innovation that enables all students to succeed. Charter schools may be a part of that, but they are not the panacea proponents would have you believe.

Public education deserves our attention and that of the legislature. The key role it has played in the life of our state should be acknowledged and perpetuated. Initiatives for improvement from the Legislature must be based on identified need, broad-based input, sound research, with intentional focus on the individual child. Self-interest cannot be the driver.

Our children deserve the best if we want our schools to be high-performing 21st century places of learning.