Connecting Montana to opportunity

Over the coming months, our commission will use sophisticated mapping and analysis to plan an unprecedented buildout of internet access throughout Montana. We have allocated hundreds of millions of federal money to this project, but legislation I passed ensures this won’t be a giveaway to large corporations. The private sector is going to have to contribute funding as well, and all providers, large and small, using a variety of technologies, will propose projects and compete for funding. When it’s all said and done, we could be looking at a total investment of nearly half a billion dollars into Montana broadband internet.

The closest parallel in Montana history to this effort is rural electrification in the 1930s and ’40s. Internet access today is nearly as critical as electricity for commerce. Heck, when the power goes out, you probably use your phone’s cell connection to check for outage updates. A half-billion dollar Internet buildout is going to be transformative for the future of our state.