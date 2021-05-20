Congress should stop rewarding pharma with tax breaks for gouging patients

But COVID vaccines are by no means unique — most medicines developed and approved in the United States involve taxpayer investment. Between 2010 and 2019, every single new medicine approved by the Food and Drug Administration included taxpayer-funded research through NIH. Drug companies patent the drugs we pay to develop and then charge us exorbitant prices for them that increase every year — sometimes twice a year.

They also get tax breaks for marketing the medicines to us, which is a key strategy for driving demand for the products. There are only two countries on Earth that direct market prescription medicine to consumers — the United States and New Zealand. American taxpayers reward the drug corporations with annual tax breaks on the billions they spend for all the commercials we’re forced to watch on daytime or late night TV.

What do we get for all these tax contributions and giveaways to Pharma? Up until now, mostly we’ve gotten higher drug prices even on medicines that have been around for a long while like insulin and Epi-Pens. Although the drug corporations promised they would use their massive tax cuts under the Trump law to lower prices and support jobs, the biggest corporations mostly spent them on stock buybacks and increased executive salaries. Meanwhile, a third of patients skip doses because they can’t afford the price of prescriptions.