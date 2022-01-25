Congress should expand protection for Dreamers

The United States of America was built on the backs of millions of immigrants. Since the founding of our country, immigrants have continuously contributed to our economy and society.

Immigrants bring a richness in diversity, culture and experience to our communities. It is one of the reasons America is the greatest country in the world.

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy once wrote that “our attitude towards immigration reflects our faith in the American ideal. We have always believed it possible for men and women who start at the bottom to rise as far as the talent and energy allow. Neither race nor place of birth should affect their chances.” Our nation is made greater by the immigrant communities who live here, and those communities often include Dreamers. Brought to the U.S. as children by no choice of their own, Dreamers live in limbo because they lack legal documentation.

As the former commissioner of securities and insurance I believe it is my duty to advocate for all in need across our Montana communities. I stand with the Dreamers who have stood with us in difficult times. These individuals have served as essential workers during this pandemic and have contributed immensely to our economy and society as members of our communities.

Expanding protections for undocumented immigrants in Montana and across the country needs to be a priority for our leaders in the Senate. They should explore the various options available in order to secure protections for undocumented immigrants. Those protections should be thoughtfully considered and legislation passed for undocumented immigrants who have lived in our country for an average of 20 years.

The time has come to finally end the uncertainty that clouds the lives of millions of families across the country. Families, burdened by the fear of deportation and a lack of access to resources for years, have earned the right to live freely in the place they call home.

We cannot let this opportunity to pass protections for undocumented immigrants slip away, especially when most of our voters are eager to see legislation passed. Data shows that the immigration policies before Congress right now are supported by 75% of Americans overall, including 88% of Democrats, 81% of Independents and 58% of Republicans.

Millions of people across America deserve much better. Our leaders should take any and all steps necessary to ensure protection now. We can no longer stand idly by when American families’ lives are at stake, vulnerable to deportation and separation. The opportunity and responsibility to relieve them of their worries is now. Congress must pass robust immigration relief, deliver for millions of American families, and help keep our economy recovering and strong.

Monica Lindeen is a former Montana commissioner of securities and insurance, state auditor.

