Community invited to Constitution Day Ceremony

Constitution Week, first proclaimed in law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is September 17-23. This year is the 234th Anniversary of signing America's most important document—words we live by. The 1787 Constitution Preamble set the nation on its course: We the People…in Order to form a more perfect Union…secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” While richly blessed, Americans also have made enormous personal and national sacrifices to preserve freedoms, advance towards “a more perfect union,” and help people around the world.