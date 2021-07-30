Community health workers can help Montana's strained rural providers

As a proud product of Montana public schools, most recently finishing a degree in biochemistry at Montana State, I have had a lifelong dream of becoming a rural primary care physician. As a future Montana physician, it’s clear we face a rural health reckoning in the coming years, and it is important we act soon to implement changes and ensure improved health care access.
Currently, the rural care workforce in Montana is poorly situated to meet growing demands. Of our rural counties, 39 lack any behavioral health provider, 38 lack a pediatrician, and 13 lack a primary care physician altogether—with similar numbers for nurse practitioners and physicians assistants. Unfortunately, the Treasure State is not alone in these shortages. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine—led by an MSU professor—projected the rural physician workforce to decline by nearly one third in the next 10 years. Further, research shows rural matriculants in medical school (students most likely to return and practice in rural areas) declined 28% from 2002 to 2017. Insufficient supply of our state’s rural providers leads to 27% of adults lacking a personal health care provider and 38% living in a health professional shortage area.
These statistics paint a grim picture for rural Montanans accessing care now and in the future. However, Montana has a unique opportunity to reimagine rural medicine and help our providers currently serving rural populations.
One way to alleviate this strain is community health workers, or “CHWs”.
CHWs have many labels, but their unifying definition is “a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of and has an unusually close understanding of the community served”. CHWs have received specialized training to check blood pressure, teach individuals to use blood sugar monitors, and provide other forms of basic health care. Importantly, CHWs do not replace other health professionals. Instead, they provide critical resources outside of clinics, helping reduce readmittance at hospitals, providing more cost effective and patient-centered care that relieves strain on physicians, nurses, and other providers already stretched thin in our rural areas.
Excitingly, CHW programs are gaining traction across Montana. In Granite County, a new CHW program works closely with the sheriff’s and emergency departments, addressing behavioral health issues for community members that couldn’t receive resources in the past. Further, Katie Muhly, a CHW in Granite, sees their program as a critical way to enhance wellness in the county and give residents new control over their health. With 32% of the county over the age of 65 (and this number only expected to grow), Katie works with clients and helps them apply for Medicare/Medicaid, performs certain medical screenings, and provides critical patient care in a non-hospital setting. CHWs also focus on community wellbeing: Katie has exciting plans to start a cooking class and diabetes management courses soon in Drummond and Phillipsburg.
The program in Granite is just one example, and Montana State University boasts an exemplary 85-hour training course, with full tuition reimbursements available. Speaking with Heidi Blossom, a nurse from Helena that designed the course curriculum, CHWs predominantly don’t have prior medical experience. Instead, they are folks intimate with the community, highlighting retired hairdressers as excellent CHWs she has trained.
Finally, while there are many federal grants for counties to kickstart their own programs, Montana must be pragmatic with how we fund CHWs to make them a sustainable entity. Hospitals and physicians should readily support CHW proposals, as they will reduce unnecessary visits by patients and focus on preventative medicine, which will in-turn improve community health outcomes and free up resources for treating more pressing ailments. Currently, CHWs are not recognized through Montana’s Medicaid program. This must change, as rural states such as Alaska and Texas already have taken this key step to serve their most vulnerable, and we are falling behind. Best of all, studies have shown that CHWs are a cost-effective option for Montana’s budget: one intervention of six CHWs in a community saved a state Medicaid program $1.4 million, with a return of $2.47 per every dollar invested.
If Montana leads investment into CHWs, we can provide cost-saving care for our most vulnerable populations and relieve strain on rural providers moving forward.