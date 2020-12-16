Collaboration is the future of public land management

Debates about how public lands should be managed are as diverse as the public itself, with many longstanding debates. Many people, groups and organizations claim some stake or interest in what management should “look like.” These interests may compete and result in conflict, with each side declaring the moral or legal high ground. The general public is often a spectator to these debates, sitting on the sidelines watching the frustration and litigation. In extreme cases, an embattled party may feel the need to make a point by damaging public and private property. A better way must be found.

In the 2019 Annual Report of the Montana Forest Collaboration Network, my late friend, Brian Kahn of Artemis Common Ground, wrote: “Some years ago, a group of men came together from farms, towns and cities, from the north and south, from rival regions. Some owned human slaves and some hated slavery, radical progressives sat with liberals and rock-ribbed conservatives. Some depended on foreign trade, others on agriculture or building a domestic industry. Men of different denominations, theists and atheists -- they worked hard and collaboratively for some time. And in 1789 produced the Constitution of the United States of America.”