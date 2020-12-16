Collaboration is the future of public land management

Debates about how public lands should be managed are as diverse as the public itself, with many longstanding debates. Many people, groups and organizations claim some stake or interest in what management should “look like.” These interests may compete and result in conflict, with each side declaring the moral or legal high ground. The general public is often a spectator to these debates, sitting on the sidelines watching the frustration and litigation. In extreme cases, an embattled party may feel the need to make a point by damaging public and private property. A better way must be found.
In the 2019 Annual Report of the Montana Forest Collaboration Network, my late friend, Brian Kahn of Artemis Common Ground, wrote: “Some years ago, a group of men came together from farms, towns and cities, from the north and south, from rival regions. Some owned human slaves and some hated slavery, radical progressives sat with liberals and rock-ribbed conservatives. Some depended on foreign trade, others on agriculture or building a domestic industry. Men of different denominations, theists and atheists -- they worked hard and collaboratively for some time. And in 1789 produced the Constitution of the United States of America.”
207 years later, I sat with six ranchers at the Crumley’s kitchen table in McAllister, Montana. The newly-formed Madison Valley Ranchlands Group had invited two guests, a wildlife biologist, and a Forest Service district ranger. There was tension in the room as introductions were made. One rancher began, “Let’s talk elk.” Backs stiffened as we all saw the public’s elk hammering at ranchers' haystacks. A long pause. Then rancher Lynne Owens said, “Let’s not talk elk. We won’t agree on elk. Let’s find something we might agree on and talk about that. Then in two years we’ll talk about elk.” They’re still talking, and getting good things done.
From Dillon to Plentywood, from Helena to Washington, D.C., there are folks who want to work to find common ground, and also demagogues who seek power by dividing us apart. The Founders gave us the tools to choose.
These words by Brian Kahn ring true. If our Nation’s Founders with such diverse backgrounds can find a way to lead our nation forward at a critical time, then we should be able to resolve land management issues without protracted acrimony. It’s a choice. Let’s make the choice to work together.
Tim Love is the coordinator of the Montana Forest Collaboration Network.
