I am writing to express my opposition to Senate Bill 557, which is currently under consideration in the Montana state Legislature.

The bill would make it more difficult to hold the state government accountable for its failure to protect Montana's environment, property rights, and our way of life.

As the owner of Chico Hot Springs, I have personally witnessed the importance of the Montana Environmental Policy Act in safeguarding our community's businesses and way of life for future generations.

In 2015, we formed the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition, a group of businesses and landowners in Paradise Valley, Gardiner and Livingston, to protect our homes and businesses from two proposed gold mines near Yellowstone National Park. Our sole goal was to protect our way of life from risky gold mining in our backyard.

While political views may differ, we all agree that clean air, clean water, wildlife, and open space are essential to our way of life in Park County. These resources are also critical to our businesses, which rely on tourists who visit our area for these very things.

Thanks to our work, the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act was signed into law by President Trump in 2019. Our effort had support from both sides of the aisle, including Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Ryan Zinke, Gov. Greg Gianforte, who co-sponsored the bill in the House. This was a bipartisan issue with widespread support.

Unfortunately, the state government failed to do its job, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued permits to Lucky Minerals without completing an environmental impact statement. They had to be taken to court for rubber-stamping the project. At every step of the way, courts sided with our community and concluded that DEQ’s approval failed to protect the water, air and wildlife on which our businesses depend.

That lawsuit held the government accountable to protecting our clean air and water.

Senate Bill 557 is a direct response to our local, bipartisan campaign, and the bill’s sole goal is to make it harder for the public to hold polluters responsible.

First, the bill would require people who sue to seek an injunction, prove that they will eventually win on the merits of their claim, and pay a substantial financial bond before they can use the judicial system to defend their rights.

This basically requires that people who sue prove that they will win their case before they even have the opportunity to make their argument in court, which is an absurd requirement.

It’s especially absurd in light of the Montana Legislature’s history of working to avoid injunctions because of the significant cost to Montana businesses. Not to mention, the state doesn’t require mining companies to meaningfully bond for the risk they pose on the environment.

This is a clear double-standard that favors corporations over people and communities.

Second, the bill would require people who have to sue their government to protect their rights to pay the agency to provide the record of its action to the other parties and the court, creating another significant financial barrier for individuals, communities or local businesses seeking to hold government agencies accountable.

Third, the bill would require individuals to pay industry and the state's attorneys and expert fees in the event of a loss, even on a technicality, creating a significant financial disincentive for citizens to challenge government agencies. It also requires those who sue to pay for lost revenue and wages.

Finally, after requiring all these significant new costs, the bill would require people who sue to disclose who is paying for the litigation.

Does this mean that nonprofit organizations have to disclose their entire membership? What about corporations, do they have to disclose their partners or shareholders? How does this even work? It’s clear that this bill is designed to intimidate citizens who wish to challenge government agencies' decisions.

Montana's clean air and water are more important than politics.

The Montana Legislature should focus on protecting the environment and the businesses that rely on it, rather than making it easier for polluters to break the law without consequences.