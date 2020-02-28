Close to success on radwaste change

After years of a long, slow rulemaking, the DEQ pulled an 11th hour bait-and-switch: they suddenly wanted to quadruple our state’s radioactivity limit. The agency proposed raising the limit from 50 picocuries per gram to 200, while North Dakota’s limit would remain at 50. This came after years of public comment from Montanans east and west, requesting safe standards that matched the level of protection offered in North Dakota.

Weaker protections in Montana would position us to forever be North Dakota’s dumping ground.

More disturbing, we learned this fall that the groundwater around Oaks Disposal is already showing signs of pollution from the landfill. How could DEQ weaken protections when the one landfill accepting this waste is contaminating water?

So we got organized. Myself, other Northern Plains members and Montanans – from Plentywood to Missoula — wrote comments, did research, drove long distances to hearings, and talked to our neighbors. Together, we urged DEQ to bring the radioactivity limit back down to match North Dakota’s.

We come from different places and backgrounds, but we share a vision for our state. This place we call home — it’s not worth the risk. Montana deserves better. And if we don’t take care of this place, no one else will.