Climate Conversations: Focus on agriculture

The effects of rising temperatures on Montana agriculture are as complex and varied as our landscapes, policies, and people.

Yet, few counties escaped the intense drought we experienced in 2021, resulting in lower hay production. Many ranchers culled their prized herds.

The 2017 Montana Climate Assessment (MCA) contains an Agriculture section to provide farmers and ranchers with context for changes they are already seeing, and to inform the tough and complex decisions they make every day.

General trends referred to in the MCA include:

• decreasing mountain snowpack resulting in lower stream flows in late summer and less reliable irrigation

• an increase in frost-free days that can lengthen the growing season

• increased spring rain and very hot dry summer months (with more days over 90°F) that set crops up for early rapid growth, then no water to complete the crop’s life cycle

Sound familiar? This year, many Montana farmers have been running their combines over fields with only partially filled grain heads, and cattle are grazing short, hot pastures that won’t carry healthy root reserves into this winter for proper yields next summer.

The MCA states: “Increases in temperature will allow winter annual weeds, such as cheatgrass, to increase in distribution and frequency in winter wheat cropland and rangeland. Their spread will result in decreased crop yields and forage productivity, as well as increased rangeland wildfire frequency.”

Warmer winters will also likely “increase current crop diseases and pests. For example, increased planting of winter wheat will be accompanied by increased crop pests, such as wheat stem sawfly.”

Even more troubling may be the extreme volatility that can now happen any time of year, for example, late season snowstorms, floods and flash droughts, hail, and temperature extremes.

Building healthy soil is often mentioned as a way to buffer heat, drought, and floods.

At a recent well-attended workshop organized by the Sweet Grass County Farm Bureau, North Dakota farmer Gabe Brown described healthy soil as a complex community of fungi and microbes that ‘fertilize’ plants with nutrients and minerals. Plant roots in turn ‘feed’ the bacteria with carbon. Notill (not plowing) keeps soil ecosystems intact and thriving. Diverse cover cropping allows plants to crowd out weeds and helps soil retain water, keeps its temperature down, and lets heavy rains percolate down instead of carrying away top soil.

It isn’t easy to transition to these practices. Obstacles include learning new methods, having money to buy equipment, and environmental monitoring capability. In addition, current crop insurance and government programs fund practices that don’t build resilience to droughts and floods, but simply add another economic burden. It’s like having your house torched by wildfire and getting insurance and government money to rebuild in the exact same way in the middle of the same fire-prone forest.

We need to elect legislators who understand the importance of ‘climate smart’ agriculture, financing, and insurance, and are willing to fight for it in state programs and federal legislation, like the Farm Bill. Other opportunities should be encouraged, like developing community-based food systems that enhance food security, and leasing land for wind and solar farms that provide needed income to farmers and ranchers.

Zippy Duval, president of the American Farm Bureau, stated that the agricultural community can lead in removing heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air by nurturing forests and plants that naturally sequester it in soil.

These unprecedented times can be the catalyst for bolstering what practices are truly sustainable, accessible, and profitable. Let’s vote to elect legislators who can make this happen.