Climate change economic impacts on forestry

In 2016 alone, a half dozen studies found evidence that a forest can’t always return after a fire. Studies in the Rockies as well as the Sierra Nevadas found places where forests just weren’t coming back.

Just based on these reports, the amount of western US forest available for forestry seemed to be shrinking, with implications for future supply and pricing, and not because conservationists took acreage out of production.

Since 2016, many studies have confirmed a trend that might be called the Incredible Shrinking Forest. In fact, recent Forest Plan Revisions by the Custer-Gallatin and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests cite some Montana examples. The Custer-Gallatin mentioned that a little over 100,000 acres of the SE Montana Ashland district once categorized as forested is now officially classified as non-forest. Without citing the extent of affected acreage, the Helena-Lewis and Clark mentioned a similar trend in the Big Belt Mountains between Great Falls and Helena.

Also recently, in one of its weekly news announcements, the Washington Office of the Forest Service included mention of a yet another study documenting this same sort of thing, but now across all of western North America — all the way from the Mexican line north to the boreal forests. The core topic of the article is that forest “may not return.”