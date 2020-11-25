Climate change economic impacts on forestry

On Dec. 11, 2007, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published “Climate change impacts on forestry,” a review of 75 studies of economic risk for the forest products industry.
The review revealed that “Even without fires or insect damage, the change in frequency of extreme events, such as strong winds, winter storms, droughts, etc. can bring massive loss to commercial forestry.”
The 75 published studies led the reviewers to conclude that, “In a changing climate, higher direct and indirect risks caused by more frequent extreme events will affect timber supplies, market prices, and cost of insurance.”
By now, it’s pretty obvious that forestry isn’t the only industry at risk from the consequences of a climate increasingly forced into change. As of Nov. 10, 2020, for example, the Federal Reserve joined with other voices of warning about the real estate industry’s climate risks, including risk from the likes of fires and floods. And it joined too with other voices of warning about climate-related risks for the banking and insurance industry.
The forestry industry, then, is just one of the bunch. But in forested areas such as the Northern Rockies, it’s of just enough material interest that it shouldn’t get lost in the crowd.
So what have we learned about forestry’s risks since 2007?
In 2016 alone, a half dozen studies found evidence that a forest can’t always return after a fire. Studies in the Rockies as well as the Sierra Nevadas found places where forests just weren’t coming back.
Just based on these reports, the amount of western US forest available for forestry seemed to be shrinking, with implications for future supply and pricing, and not because conservationists took acreage out of production.
Since 2016, many studies have confirmed a trend that might be called the Incredible Shrinking Forest. In fact, recent Forest Plan Revisions by the Custer-Gallatin and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests cite some Montana examples. The Custer-Gallatin mentioned that a little over 100,000 acres of the SE Montana Ashland district once categorized as forested is now officially classified as non-forest. Without citing the extent of affected acreage, the Helena-Lewis and Clark mentioned a similar trend in the Big Belt Mountains between Great Falls and Helena.
Also recently, in one of its weekly news announcements, the Washington Office of the Forest Service included mention of a yet another study documenting this same sort of thing, but now across all of western North America — all the way from the Mexican line north to the boreal forests. The core topic of the article is that forest “may not return.”
All this has developed when we’ve only kicked global heat about 1 degree Celsius hotter than the 1850s, and, already, for forests and much more, the heat is on.
There’s more of it coming. It doesn’t necessarily mean a treeless western Montana, but it does mean a re-think of forestry policy and practice has moved front and center.
One of forestry’s most widely held economic assumptions has been that trees can and will grow back, that forest will return. In that scenario, forest isn’t lost or at least not lost for very long. A lot of money has been bet on that scenario holding true, but, alas, it seems likely to get less and then less true under a climate we aren’t done changing. Forestry’s investors have been noticing. Its lenders may soon come alert.
Lance Olsen of Missoula manages a listserv on climate-related issues.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!