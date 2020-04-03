Clean water rollback helps farmers, ranchers, others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

Montanans are committed to protecting an adequate supply of clean water, which is a critical but scarce resource in our state and the west. We all know that there usually are a few bad apples in every barrel. That means we all must be vigilant to help stop violations by the very few in every major area of our lives. The phrase “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance” often is attributed to founder and third U.S. President Thomas Jefferson and more recently to Desmond Tutu.

Farmers and ranchers are among the first best stewards of our lands, waters and wildlife. They know their livelihood in future years depends on it. But they must have the freedom to manage their operations wisely—and the Obama-era EPA regulations on potholes and ephemeral streams, which only flow sometimes after a rain, were a step too far.