Clean water rollback helps farmers, ranchers, others

Montanans are committed to protecting an adequate supply of clean water, which is a critical but scarce resource in our state and the west. We all know that there usually are a few bad apples in every barrel. That means we all must be vigilant to help stop violations by the very few in every major area of our lives. The phrase “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance” often is attributed to founder and third U.S. President Thomas Jefferson and more recently to Desmond Tutu.
Farmers and ranchers are among the first best stewards of our lands, waters and wildlife. They know their livelihood in future years depends on it. But they must have the freedom to manage their operations wisely—and the Obama-era EPA regulations on potholes and ephemeral streams, which only flow sometimes after a rain, were a step too far.
Chris Servheen (Guest View IR March 26), Montana Wildlife Federation board member, blusters in strong language against the Trump administration EPA action to restore better balance to Clean Water Act regulations. He also fails to mention the administration’s new online, indexed database—a major milestone in transparency made available last month, which gives all citizens access to regulatory documents so that we can be more vigilant in protecting against the few who would abuse their freedom. Sunlight helps to restore citizen trust in an agency and enable positive working relationships for the good of business and communities.
MWF is Montana’s oldest conservation organization; years ago. I was a member myself. However, as far-left funding grew, the nonprofit evolved into contributing more hyperbole and emotion than facts to dialogue on natural lands and waters, hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. Servheen’s article, for example, says “developers can dump waste…and walk away”—and “agriculture can dump waste, debris, and chemicals into these wetlands and destroy them forever” as a result of this EPA rollback. These statements are simply false and actually damage relationships between landowners who foster access and critical habitat on their private lands and those of us who seek to use them.
As Montanans revise and develop policy for community and state critical issues such as these, I pledge to listen to all stakeholders and to support agency transparency and fact-based, common sense dialogue.
Jane Hamman from Clancy is a Republican candidate for Senate District 38 serving Jefferson County and eastern Butte-Silver Bow.
