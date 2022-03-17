City government achieves carbon milestone

During these turbulent times, it’s great to be able to share some positive news with the Helena community. The Helena Citizen Conservation Board (CCB) recently prepared an update to the City’s “Energy Use Inventory and Greenhouse Gas Assessment,” with some encouraging results. Over the past two decades, Helena’s municipal government has achieved deep reductions in its energy budget and carbon footprint.

These reductions stem from the dedicated work of City leaders and staff, and a detailed roadmap set-out in the 2009 Climate Action Plan. That document reported that the City had already decreased its energy use and carbon emissions roughly 20% over the period 2001-2007. Less energy means less money spent on utility bills and transportation fuels, and more savings accruing to the City budget and local taxpayers. The 2009 Action Plan also contained 44 recommendations to create a more sustainable and livable Helena, including the goal of further reducing City energy use and carbon emissions “20% by 2020.”

Now, at the end of that planning horizon, CCB is pleased to report that meaningful additional savings have been realized: 7% less energy used annually, and 30% less carbon emitted annually. While the energy reductions fell short of the target, the avoidance of 6,225 million Btus in annual energy purchases carries substantial financial benefits for taxpayers. Specifically, if the City still used energy at 2007 levels, it would be paying an extra $131,000 per year on its $1.8 million energy bill. Compared to the 2001 usage levels, the savings are even greater — more than $667,000 annually.

Conservation-minded practices and energy-efficient technologies yield more than just financial savings. A 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is truly astounding, especially in the context of a rapidly growing population. By sector, “Water & Wastewater Treatment” came in 42% below 2007 emission levels, followed by “Buildings & Facilities” with a 38% reduction, and “Street Lights & Traffic Signals” with a 30% decrease. The “Vehicle Fleet & Transit” sector showed an uptick of 9% over 2007 levels.

As to the question of how the City could leverage a 30% reduction in carbon through a 7% reduction in energy, the answer has to do with electricity supply. Simply put, our electricity system has gotten significantly cleaner in recent years. This “greening of the grid” is happening as utilities shift their mix of generating resources away from carbon-intensive fuels (such as coal) toward cleaner renewables (such as wind and solar). In that sense, the City received a welcome “assist” from broader societal, economic, and technological trends.

One important qualifier is that these absolute measurements of energy use and carbon emissions have not been adjusted to account for changes in weather, the economy, the pandemic, or other conditions. As a result, the durability of the savings needs to be carefully monitored as we move forward. Still, the overall downward trend in energy use, associated emissions, and associated expenditures over the past 20 years is undeniable, and should be both celebrated and continued. Helena will need to redouble its efforts if it is to reach its ambitious new goal of 100% clean electricity for the community by the year 2030.

The CCB is working diligently to develop new recommendations and to assist the City with its energy, water, and solid waste goals. Please join us as we work to create a more efficient and resilient community. For more information, including a pdf version of the full report, please visit the CCB website: helenamt.gov/government/departments/city-commission/city-boards-committees

Patrick Judge, on behalf of the Citizen Conservation Board

