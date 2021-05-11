City and county governments are responsible for most tax increases

Obviously, voters around the state are increasing their own property tax burden when they vote for bonds on parks, trails, open spaces, libraries, converting private property to public (further raising the tax burden on the remaining private property owners), and other taxes imposed by the will of voters. Clearly, non-property owners make up a large portion of those who vote to increase property taxes. During the past 20 years, and before, city and county governments haven’t made these facts known to property owners. If they were asked, they usually said something like: “taxes are only increasing by the CPI and population growth.” If that had been the case, city and county tax revenues would almost certainly be millions of dollars lower, leaving that money in your pocket. In other words, you’ve been duped by the elected members of city and county government, while they make the ability to live in Montana more and more unaffordable.