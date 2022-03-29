CI-121 promoters say the darndest things

Al Olszewski and Matt Monforton recently wrote a column about CI-121 (Helena IR, March 20). That initiative, to hear them tell it, will lower property taxes without laying off cops and teachers. Maybe cure acne and bring about world peace as well.

Or perhaps it was whirled peas. Their argument was a little hard to follow.

Al and Matt approach the tax question using numbers that not everybody would be able to find. And halfway through their column their explanation turns to crime-ridden cities and trust funds. Perplexing.

Yet they hit on a real problem. It’s their solution that’s a bucket full of smells funny.

Property taxes are climbing, for some people by a serious amount. And like Al and Matt say, the Legislature hasn’t helped.

Proposals have been offered, but in the last session, legislators spent their time cutting income taxes, mostly to benefit wealthy folks.

That leaves property taxes to rise as the market drives taxable values higher.

Another reason they climb is voters — that’s you—keep approving property taxes for new jails and schools and stuff.

Al and Matt likely aren’t against democracy. However, they do seem upset voters choose to pay for teachers and cops and firemen, which is mostly what property taxes do.

Now to the bucket full they’re selling. It’s best summed up by their claim CI-121 will cut taxes not services. Save money now! At no loss to you!

In some parallel universe, maybe.

If residential taxes are capped like Al and Matt want, we could pay for schools and cops by raising property taxes on everything else. Of course, that only works if all those businesses and ranchers roll over and don’t complain.

What do Al and Matt think will happen? Hint: their initiative authorizes the Legislature to make similar changes for nonresidential property.

But maybe they expect the Legislature to cover the missing property tax revenues. Though when Al was a senator he voted to cut state funding to local schools, which forced property taxes higher. So maybe not.

Perhaps the revenue fairy is the solution?

CI-121 will cut local revenue. That’s the point. Services may disappear but at least most of the savings go to people who own expensive homes.

Curious fact: Al and Matt, along with Troy Downing, the cosponsor of the initiative, collectively own almost $4 million dollars worth of housing.

Put it another way: When a lawyer, a surgeon, and a developer walk into a voting booth, do you immediately think, they must be here to help poor people?

There is one detail city residents might like, which is how CI-121 can shift taxes from them to county residents.

The logic is city tax rates are higher — after all, they fund services used by the entire area — meaning city residents will have their tax bill capped first. The county taxes they used to pay will slide to somebody else. Any guesses?

But it’s not just counties and big cities that CI-121 will affect. Superior, Shelby, Lewistown, Hardin, they’re all in the crosshairs.

Even Walkerville! Imagine what happens when Piszers Palace, the only bar in Walkerville, loses city services.

Still, Al and Matt’s column is not without humor. Especially when they get nasty about rich Californians moving to Montana, bidding up housing, and bringing in values “alien to ours.”

You’ll recall that the co-sponsor of CI-121 is Troy Downing. He was a developer and tech entrepreneur who moved here from California a few years back, bought a big house south of Bozeman, and got busted for hunting license violations.

If you can’t laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at?

Paul Cartwright is a former Helena city commissioner and old guy and homeowner in Helena who they claim will be helped by CI-121.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0