Fear and overreach continue to surround conservation easements.

My brothers and I were in our mid-20s when our father crashed his Piper Cub and was killed while looking for bulls on our ranch South-East of Cascade. All three fourth-generation sons and heirs were pursuing academic degrees or had begun careers, and suddenly had a big decision to make.

The agricultural economy was challenged at the time and much of the advice from our longtime professionals was to sell the ranch. Confronted with such a monumental decision we reached deeply and it soon became apparent that there was really no decision at all.

The ranch was our family history, identity and heritage, and an important piece of this region’s landscape and history. To sell the ranch would be akin to losing an arm or a leg, or more accurately a big chunk of our soul, not to mention that of the community around us.

We unanimously and wholeheartedly agreed to make whatever life adjustments necessary to preserve and continue with our ranching tradition and preserve this amazing asset – for the local economy, wildlife habitat and culture – that was entrusted to us. Now 47 years later the ranch is solid and plans are underway to transfer management and ownership to generation 5, and we are having “kids camps” to engage and educate generation 6.

I must admit that for years we considered a conservation easement for the ranch and struggled with its blessings and ramifications. We had all the normal concerns such as depressing value, restricting property rights, limitations on land use and losing ultimate control. As we negotiated easement terms however, we found considerable ability to continue doing nearly anything the ranching operation would require.

Now, going into the 17th year under easement with the Montana Land Reliance, I can’t say that any of the concerns we initially held have become reality. To the contrary, we sleep better at night knowing that this land will be protected — forever.

And I suspect at some point any reduction in value associated with the encumbrance of an easement may even flip and become a positive as open space becomes less common and takes on more value.

Whatever concerns we may have initially had about conservation easements have not materialized. As a career-long rancher and former member of the Montana House of Representatives, it’s clear to me that landowners need to exercise property rights in the ways they see fit.

And that’s an important frame of mind to maintain as this 68th Legislature gets underway: keep separation between government and private property decisions, and support conservation outcomes for the good of our future generations in this Great State.