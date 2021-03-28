Charley Pride: A Montana success story of ‘radical openness’

As his star quickly rose nationally, Pride moved away after a decade in Montana, but always remembered the state fondly as a place of openness, friendliness and opportunity. In Montana, Pride found not just fans of his musical talents, but also co-workers at the smelter who valued his incredible work ethic and a community that reciprocated his own friendly demeanor.

In 2014, he told the Missoulian that despite sticking out like “neon” in a mostly white, conservative state in the middle of the civil rights era, the Montana community quickly accepted his family as one of their own.

The welcoming environment Montana provided for Charley Pride may have its roots in the state’s boomtown days. At the turn of the century, areas like Helena and Butte were some of the richest cities on Earth and hotspots for immigrants from all over the world who brought diverse religions, traditions and cultures as they pursued opportunity here.

Early Montana culture was far from stuck-in-the-mud. Rather, it was a sort of radical openness — where all people were welcome to put roots down in this wild and wonderful state, free to take risks by staking a claim or starting a business and free to work hard chasing opportunity. A place where people were free to chase their passion, like Charley Pride did.