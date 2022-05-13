Charles Lane has most relevant experience to be county attorney

I am writing to you today to express my wholehearted support for Charles Lane for Lewis & Clark County Attorney. I have worked with Charlie over the past several years in his role as a Deputy County Attorney in the Civil Division. I have found his legal advice to be sensible, compassionate and non-biased. I appreciate the honest and direct approach he takes in handling of matters both big and small and has been diplomatic when giving the unpopular answer when the situation warranted it. His thorough and objective manner have proven invaluable in my role as Mayor, and while working through difficult topics with our partners in the County.

The County Attorney’s office is a huge responsibility which reaches far beyond the prosecution of state crimes. The County Attorney is also responsible for providing legal guidance to its largest client — Lewis & Clark County. Millions of dollars’ worth of business depend on sound legal advice. This is the job Charlie has been doing for his entire tenure at the office, working for you and me, the taxpayers. In his role as Deputy County Attorney, Charlie has saved the County from unnecessary civil litigation by guiding elected officials like me through these uncertain times.

Because of the scope of the office, this is not a “learn-as-you-go-job.” Whoever takes the office will need to be ready on day one, not making phone calls to introduce themselves to the other officials and stakeholders the office works with every day. Charlie is the trusted figure those working within the local government agencies call for advice, which is why Charlie has the support of those keeping the County running.

All elections matter, but the race for our next County Attorney is unique in that it will be the first time in two decades the citizens will be choosing a new office holder. Charles is the only candidate who has worked since 2016 in the office, building relationships, working with the current County Attorney to create efficiencies, and advocating for the citizens of Lewis & Clark County. I am one of those relationships, and this is why I will be voting Charles Lane in both the June 7 primary election and Nov. 2 in the general election. I am asking you to support the only candidate with the most relevant experience in the County Attorney’s office in this race.

Experience matters. Vote Charles Lane for County Attorney.

Wilmot Collins is the mayor of Helena.

