Changes we want to see to the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In May, the Forest Service released its final draft of a management plan for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The recently combined forests include some of Montana’s most revered public lands, including the Big Snowy Mountains, Little Belts, Big Belts, Badger-Two Medicine, Elkhorn Mountains, and the entire stretch of the Continental Divide between Helena and Glacier National Park.

This plan will determine how the agency is going to manage these places and so many others in the 1.9 million-acre forest for the next 20 to 30 years.

There are some excellent elements in the final draft that Montana Wilderness Association supports, but there are others that we are strongly urging the Forest Service to reconsider. Below are some of the most important changes, by landscape, we’ll be asking the Forest Service to make before they finalize this important plan.

Big Snowies