Celebrating some good things about Helena's recycling programs

Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day, dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the U.S. I was delighted to see the IR recently run an opinion piece about America Recycles Day, but that piece focused on the problem of recycling contamination, which causes otherwise recyclable materials to be deposited in the landfill. While contamination is a problem in recycling efforts, I want to celebrate some good things about Helena’s recycling programs.

Unlike many communities using “single stream” recycling, where all recyclables are placed in one bin and shipped elsewhere, then separated before being recycled, Helena has a robust recycling program that is “source separated.” Because Helena’s recyclable commodities (e.g., glass, cardboard, aluminum, paper) are separated at the source -- whether curbside, in bins located around town (e.g., the Safeway parking lot), or at the Transfer Station -- recycling contamination is reduced.

Contamination also is reduced through education. At the city’s Transfer Station, an employee works in the recycling area to answer questions and educate customers to minimize recycling contamination. And Helena Recycling, which contracts with the city to operate its curbside recycling program, has easy-to-understand online information as to what can and can’t be recycled: (helenarecycling.com). Helena Recycling furthermore declines to pick up materials placed in curbside bins, which can’t be recycled (e.g., plastic numbered 3-7, egg cartons, soiled pizza boxes), and leaves notes of explanation to educate customers why items are not picked up.

What happens to commodities you recycle in Helena? Plastics (1 and 2) are shipped to a facility that manufactures plastic pellets used to make products, such as polyester clothes and plastic bottles. Glass picked up by Helena Recycling is taken to Ash Grove Cement where it’s used as a substitute for silica in the cement, while glass deposited at the Transfer Station is shipped to Salt Lake City and sold as a bi-product for insulation. Cardboard, magazines, office paper, and tin and aluminum cans are sold for processing into things such as new packaging, paper products, and metals.

And why is recycling good for our planet? One of the best examples is that making cans from recycled aluminum requires 90% less energy and generates 90% fewer carbon emissions than making cans from raw material. Recycling paper products saves trees and forests. Recycling plastic means creating less new plastic, which is derived from fossil fuels. In other words, recycling saves energy by reducing the mining, harvesting, processing and manufacturing of virgin materials, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions into our atmosphere.

Certainly, our planet has finite resources, and we can’t recycle our way into a sustainable resource equilibrium. Thus, reducing your consumption and reusing products are preferable waste management strategies. But Nov. 15 is a day to celebrate recycling! Make it your practice to not toss what can be recycled in the garbage. Make sure your recyclables are “clean” and not contaminated. Educate yourself and think before tossing garbage in the can. Celebrate the day, but make your waste reduction efforts a lifetime practice!

Ann Brodsky, Helena Resident for over 40 years. Although Ann is a member of Helena’s Citizen Conservation Board, she submits this letter in her personal capacity

