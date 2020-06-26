Celebrate responsibly this Fourth of July

As we all know, fireworks can start fires and in the midst of COVID-19, our ability to fight fires this year is going to look different. While agencies are ready for fire activity, fire suppression organizations will be smaller in nature and fire managers will consider new tactics to keep firefighters and communities healthy and safe. While we cannot prevent nature-caused fires, we certainly can do our part to prevent human-caused fires. Before you set off fireworks, please consider the consequences if a fire were to take off. Are you putting homes and lives at risk?

Another thing to keep in mind is the effects fireworks can have on your friends, family and neighbors suffering from PTSD. Sudden and loud noises like fireworks can trigger PTSD for veterans who experienced traumatic events during their service. While their service is a reason we are able to celebrate, please also think about how you might be affecting these honored service members.