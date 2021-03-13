Cathy Barker: What we lost, gained and learned amid the pandemic

In a recent soul-nourishing Zoom gathering, we were asked, “What have you lost, what have you gained, and what have you learned during the pandemic?” Those questions have been percolating in me ever since. Perhaps you’d like to pause here and explore them in your journal, in a drawing, or with someone else.

I gather weekly with a group of thoughtful individuals, and I asked them for their answers, in the interest of making this a more interesting article. What fascinating reflections bubbled up!

You can likely guess what we’ve lost, or more precisely what we miss: handshakes, hugs, holding hands in a circle... travel, and being truly with friends and family... group laughter and singing. At our house choral singing was a deep loss - until we discovered a fun and inclusive choir in Canada that makes the technology work! It will suffice until the Helena Symphony Chorale is in full swing again.

Some of the losses go deeper. I personally know about 20 people who had Covid-19, some with severe cases that are requiring months of recovery. I know a few people who have died, part of the mind-boggling number of human losses across our country and our world. I ache for the families who have been deprived of the tender, hand-holding goodbyes and healing rituals that we have always taken for granted. I pray regularly for those who are grieving.