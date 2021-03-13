Cathy Barker: What we lost, gained and learned amid the pandemic

In a recent soul-nourishing Zoom gathering, we were asked, “What have you lost, what have you gained, and what have you learned during the pandemic?” Those questions have been percolating in me ever since. Perhaps you’d like to pause here and explore them in your journal, in a drawing, or with someone else.
I gather weekly with a group of thoughtful individuals, and I asked them for their answers, in the interest of making this a more interesting article. What fascinating reflections bubbled up!
You can likely guess what we’ve lost, or more precisely what we miss: handshakes, hugs, holding hands in a circle... travel, and being truly with friends and family... group laughter and singing. At our house choral singing was a deep loss - until we discovered a fun and inclusive choir in Canada that makes the technology work! It will suffice until the Helena Symphony Chorale is in full swing again.
Some of the losses go deeper. I personally know about 20 people who had Covid-19, some with severe cases that are requiring months of recovery. I know a few people who have died, part of the mind-boggling number of human losses across our country and our world. I ache for the families who have been deprived of the tender, hand-holding goodbyes and healing rituals that we have always taken for granted. I pray regularly for those who are grieving.
I pray also for people whose lives have been upended by the pandemic. Steady employment has evaporated for some, while others have had to take on enormous risk to keep their jobs. Children and families have had to take on unimaginable challenges with daycare and education changes. I worry about the kids who have fallen behind. I’m concerned, too, that so many skilled women have dropped out of the work force.
When I asked what my friends had gained, some replied in pounds...we’ve joked about “the Covid 19” - remember “the Freshman 15?” One person, though, lost 30 pounds - and he gained a powerful new priority for self-care! This has been a good time for hitting the “reset” button on old familiar habits that did not serve us well. Some have been getting outdoors more, walking and hiking and biking. They have a renewed appreciation for our seasons in spacious, beautiful Montana.
Others mentioned a new acceptance and approval of silence in solitude. One person has just started her 100th book since the pandemic started. I’ve read a lot more than usual, concentrating on learning about cultures different from my own. A creative Grandma drew a rebus book for a grandson beyond arm’s reach. Another person has re-ignited her love for playing an instrument that she put down 40 years ago. She calls her playing “quiet, brain challenge time.”
Some discovered their own inner strength and creativity. Some gained increased gratitude for life, friends, family, and good health. One has learned that “when given time and space in my head and life, I can observe things about myself which need adjusting, like ways to be a better human and the power of gratitude.” Another has reflected on control, letting go of “a need to control aspects of life that are not mine to control.” How liberating it is to see that no one has to have all the answers! This has been a good time to pivot to a more healthy perspective on life, to work on our true authentic selves.
I’ve learned that I am hard-wired to help others. At first, whenever I felt at loose ends, I sewed masks - my husband and I made and gave away about 400 (we still have 20+ if you need one!). I have worked hard for a new non-profit, and led “Circles of Squares” on Zoom. Like others, I have enjoyed being at home in many ways. One busy professional said, “I LIVE in my home now, whereas I was just sleeping there before.”
Besides learning how to navigate Zoom, and how handy and inadequate it is, we’ve expanded our sense of community. I’ve adapted my Circle of Trust courses and welcomed participants from Ohio, Seattle, Alaska and Hawaii, and I hope the upcoming Geography of Grace will broaden the reach even further! We’ve learned new ways to nurture human connection as the truth has sunk in: we cannot live without each other. That said, some have learned that their lives are better when not jam-packed with events or scurrying about to prove their worth. How will we strike a healthy balance in the new normal?
Which brings me to my most intriguing question: What life-giving changes will I bring forward? I’ll be journaling on that one next!
Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.